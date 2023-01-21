UrduPoint.com

Ishaq Dar Emphasizes Priority Of Govt To Address Issues Of Energy Sector

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 21, 2023 | 03:51 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st,2023) Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar has emphasized priority of the government to address the issues of energy sector including circular debt to bring financial sustainability of the sector and economic growth of the country.

He was chairing a meeting on reforms in Energy Sector in Islamabad on Saturday.

Convenor of the Committee for the settlement of the circular debt in gas sector Ashfaq Yousuf Tola apprised the chair of the quantum of the circular debt in gas sector and modalities and framework to introduce reforms in energy sector to offset the burden of circular debt in gas sector.

The meeting discussed viable proposals focused on bringing sustainability to the energy sector to achieve economic growth in the country.

The Finance Minister further directed the Committee to finalize their report and action plan for early settlement of circular debt in gas sector.

