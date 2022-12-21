Federal Minister for Finance Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, here on Wednesday, expressed satisfaction over the performance of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and appreciated its team's efforts in meeting the set targets.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, here on Wednesday, expressed satisfaction over the performance of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and appreciated its team's efforts in meeting the set targets.

Chairing a meeting on the revenue performance of FBR, the minister extended his full support to FBR in the performance of their duties for revenue collection.

He also stressed the FBR team to position themselves according to changes in the economic outlook and advised the FBR rank and file to increase their efforts to achieve the true tax potential in the country.

Earlier, Chairman FBR Asim Ahmed gave a detailed presentation on revenue targets and performance of FBR for the months of November and December 2022.

He apprised the minister that the FBR had surpassed the revenue collection targets till November and expressed hope to successfully meet its targets in the remaining months of financial year 2022-23.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance Tariq Bajwa and SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, chairman FBR, Members of the Board (FBR), and other senior officers from the finance division also attended the meeting.