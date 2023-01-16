UrduPoint.com

Ishaq Dar Extends Assurance To Facilitate Industries For Import Of Raw Materials

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 16, 2023 | 06:46 PM

Ishaq Dar extends assurance to facilitate industries for import of raw materials

The Finance Minister says that export industry is one of the highest priorities of our government.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16, 2023) Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has assured to extend complete facilitation to the industries for import of raw materials, parts and accessories to meet their export requirements.

Taking to Twitter, he said export industry is one of the highest priorities of our government.

Last week, the Finance Minister categorically denied any of government's consideration to have an access to foreign exchange held with the commercial banks.

In a series of tweets, he said the foreign exchange held with the commercial banks indeed is the property of the citizens and clarified that there is no such move under consideration of the government.

The Minister said national foreign exchange reserves always include forex held with the State Bank of Pakistan and Commercial Banks. He said he recently quoted the forex reserves figure based on this principle, but some vested elements that ruined this country's economy in the past, gave it a deliberate twist and started a campaign as if government is considering taking over the foreign exchange held with commercial banks.

Ishaq Dar further tweeted that misconstrued, misinterpreted and malafide, propaganda should be ignored. He said Pakistan is moving towards improvement in its forex reserves position in the near future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Import State Bank Of Pakistan Twitter Ishaq Dar Government Industry

