Ishaq Dar holds virtual meeting on Joint Economic Sub Committee of Saudi, Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday held a virtual meeting on First Joint Economic Sub Committee of the Saudi, Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council with HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Energy Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday held a virtual meeting on First Joint Economic Sub Committee of the Saudi, Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council with HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Energy Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Federal Minister for board of Investment (BOI) Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa and other senior officers from Finance, BOI, Maritime, Aviation, IT & Telecommunication, NFS&R, Petroleum and Power Division attended the meeting, said a press release issued here.

The Saudi Prince welcomed Pakistani delegation and highlighted the depth of relations between the two friendly countries in all fields. It was also shared that both countries enjoy long-standing strong mutual historic, religious and cultural ties.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar expressed his thanks to the government of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their commitment and dedication toward government of Pakistan and highlighted the deep rooted brotherly ties between both countries in various fields.

He further reiterated that both countries have exceptional relationships based on social, political, religious and cultural fronts and the need of the hour was to further strengthen mutual trade and investment.

Both sides also exchanged views on various measures for achieving greater level of cooperation and for further strengthening the relations.

HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz recalled the recent visit of Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and mentioned that both sides showed tremendous political will for enhancing the bilateral ties.

In today's meeting, both sides discussed and reviewed areas of mutual cooperation and collaboration including energy, industry, mineral resources, commerce, finance, investment tourism, communication information and technology, agriculture, food security, transportation, logistics, maritime, and work to increase trade exchange and investment between the two countries.

The two sides agreed to hold a follow-up meeting next week to ensure the maximum progress is made in bilateral cooperation in these sectors so that significant agreements are signed during the visit of HRH Mohammed Bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia next month.