UrduPoint.com

Ishaq Dar Meets Deputy MD IMF Antoinette Sayeh

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2022 | 10:49 PM

Ishaq Dar meets Deputy MD IMF Antoinette Sayeh

Minister for Finance Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a productive meeting on Thursday with Deputy Managing Director of International Monetary Fund (IMF) Antoinette Sayeh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a productive meeting on Thursday with Deputy Managing Director of International Monetary Fund (IMF) Antoinette Sayeh.

The minister extended gratitude to the IMF for an excellent support provided to Pakistan for macroeconomic stabilization and assured the government's commitment to the implementation of the fund's program, the Finance Ministry tweeted.

Meanwhile, the minister also held a meeting with Counselor to US Secretary Treasury David Lipton on International Affairs in Washington. Pakistan's Ambassador to US Masood Khan was also present on the occasion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Washington Ishaq Dar David Sardar Masood Khan Government

Recent Stories

New Iraqi President Rashid Instructs Sudani to For ..

New Iraqi President Rashid Instructs Sudani to Form Government

39 seconds ago
 Ameer Muqam terms Aimal victory in NA-24 by-poll a ..

Ameer Muqam terms Aimal victory in NA-24 by-poll as victory of PDM

40 seconds ago
 North Korea Tests Ballistic Missile Again - South ..

North Korea Tests Ballistic Missile Again - South Korean Military

43 seconds ago
 AJK President to visit various states of USA to se ..

AJK President to visit various states of USA to sensitize international communit ..

46 seconds ago
 Police finalizes security plan for by-elections

Police finalizes security plan for by-elections

20 minutes ago
 Chief Minister for Sindh identification of ongoing ..

Chief Minister for Sindh identification of ongoing schemes damaged by rains, flo ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.