Ishaq Dar meets Pakistan software houses association for IT & ITES

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday chaired a meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan Software Houses Association for IT & ITES.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Khurram Rahat Vice Chairman 'P@SHA' Syed Ahmed ex-chairman P@sha Mohsin Ali, CEO Inbox and senior officers from the finance division attended the meeting, said a press release issued here.

The meeting reviewed the performance and contribution of the IT sector to the economic growth of the country and discussed the issues related to IT sector's export.

The meeting also discussed measures for the expansion of IT sector's exports.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, while emphasizing the importance of IT sector, said that government would provide maximum support and facilitation for ease of doing business for the growing IT sector.

He also assured the delegation that the government would continue to provide maximum facilitation to the IT sector for its growth and to facilitate in the rise of its exports.

The delegation thanked the finance minister for extending support and cooperation to the IT sector.