Ishaq Dar opens up about reasons behind cancelation of US visit

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Finance Minister says he will virtually attend the upcoming annual spring meeting of the International Monetary Fund.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 8th, 2023) Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday said that the government was planning to bring new schemes for the development of the country.

In a video statement on Saturday, he said provision of fuel subsidy to motorcycles and cars up to 800cc is under consideration.

He said he will virtually attend the upcoming annual spring meeting of the International Monetary Fund.

Refuting the impression given by some media outlets, Ishaq Dar said our team will be participating in the scheduled meetings as per routine whereas he will attend important meetings virtually.

Citing prevailing political situation of the country, the Minister said he decided to participate in IMF meeting virtually as Supreme Court of Pakistan has asked the government to provide funds to Election Commission of Pakistan to hold elections in Punjab.

Ishaq Dar said Pakistan has repaid debt around eleven billion Dollars in the past few months.

He expressed hope that staff level agreement with the IMF will be finalized soon.