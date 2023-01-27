Ishaq Dar pledges to support progress of Balochistan province

Finance Minister for Finance and Revenue Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday committed to extending full support of the federal government for the development and progress of Balochistan province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Finance Minister for Finance and Revenue Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday committed to extending full support of the Federal government for the development and progress of Balochistan province.

The minister expressed the resolve in a meeting with Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Mohammad Jamali and Balochistan's Provincial Minister Mr. Zamrak Khan Achakzai held here, said a press release.

SAPM on Finance Mr. Tariq Bajwa and the secretary of finance also attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed the current economic situation in the country, financial issues, and the execution of development projects, especially in flood-affected areas of Balochistan.

.