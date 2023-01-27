UrduPoint.com

Ishaq Dar Pledges To Support Progress Of Balochistan Province

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Ishaq Dar pledges to support progress of Balochistan province

Finance Minister for Finance and Revenue Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday committed to extending full support of the federal government for the development and progress of Balochistan province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Finance Minister for Finance and Revenue Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday committed to extending full support of the Federal government for the development and progress of Balochistan province.

The minister expressed the resolve in a meeting with Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Mohammad Jamali and Balochistan's Provincial Minister Mr. Zamrak Khan Achakzai held here, said a press release.

SAPM on Finance Mr. Tariq Bajwa and the secretary of finance also attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed the current economic situation in the country, financial issues, and the execution of development projects, especially in flood-affected areas of Balochistan.

.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Senate Balochistan Governor Ishaq Dar Jan Mohammad Jamali Progress Government Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Dar offers support for execution of FSC's decision ..

Dar offers support for execution of FSC's decision on judgment on Riba

9 minutes ago
 EU Extends Economic Sanctions Against Russia Until ..

EU Extends Economic Sanctions Against Russia Until July 31, 2023

19 minutes ago
 ASI arrested in Obaid custodial murder

ASI arrested in Obaid custodial murder

19 minutes ago
 KP business delegation calls on Chairman Federal B ..

KP business delegation calls on Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)

19 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) provisionally reinstat ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) provisionally reinstates Ahmad Awais as AGP

9 minutes ago
 1255 graduates awarded degrees at 20th Convocation ..

1255 graduates awarded degrees at 20th Convocation of Fatima Jinnah Women Univer ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.