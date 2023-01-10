UrduPoint.com

Ishaq Dar Reiterates Commitment To Complete IMF Program

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 10, 2023 | 10:56 AM

Ishaq Dar reiterates commitment to complete IMF program

They both have discussed challenges to regional economies in the wake of Climate change.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 10th,2023) Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has reiterated the government's commitment to complete the International Monitory Fund program.

He was talking to the IMF's Mission Chief to Pakistan Nathan Porter, on the side lines of International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in Geneva.

During the meeting, they discussed challenges to regional economies in the wake of Climate change.

The Finance Minister also held separate meetings with World Bank Vice President Martin Raiser, Islamic Development Bank President Muhammad Al- Jasser and Deputy Administrator of the US Agency for International Development, Isobel Coleman.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF World Bank Ishaq Dar Bank Geneva Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th January 2023

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 19th Sharjah Poet ..

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 19th Sharjah Poetry Festival

9 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed attends 46th Arab Police and Securi ..

Saif bin Zayed attends 46th Arab Police and Security Leaders Conference in Abu D ..

10 hours ago
 DIFC hosts over 250 companies managing assets wort ..

DIFC hosts over 250 companies managing assets worth $450 billion

10 hours ago
 Lukoil Agrees to Sell Isab Refinery in Italy to G. ..

Lukoil Agrees to Sell Isab Refinery in Italy to G.O.I. Energy

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.