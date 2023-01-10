Ishaq Dar reiterates commitment to complete IMF program

(@Abdulla99267510)

They both have discussed challenges to regional economies in the wake of Climate change.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 10th,2023) Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has reiterated the government's commitment to complete the International Monitory Fund program.

He was talking to the IMF's Mission Chief to Pakistan Nathan Porter, on the side lines of International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in Geneva.

During the meeting, they discussed challenges to regional economies in the wake of Climate change.

The Finance Minister also held separate meetings with World Bank Vice President Martin Raiser, Islamic Development Bank President Muhammad Al- Jasser and Deputy Administrator of the US Agency for International Development, Isobel Coleman.