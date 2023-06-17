Ishaq Dar says all arrangements in place for repayment of foreign loans

(@Abdulla99267510)

The finance minister clarifies that the Shell Petroleum Company has decided to sell its shares to another international company.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 17th, 2023) Ishaq Dar, the Finance Minister, on Saturday assured that all necessary arrangements are in place for the repayment of loans to international institutions, ensuring that there was no risk of default.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Dar explained that the Ministry of Finance had been in contact with Chinese banks to facilitate early payments. He disclosed that a payment of $300 million was already made on Friday, with the remaining $1000 million payment scheduled to be made soon. Dar emphasized that Pakistan is fully prepared to meet its financial obligations to international organizations.

Furthermore, Dar clarified the situation regarding the Shell Petroleum Company, dismissing rumors of its withdrawal from Pakistan. He stated that the news was entirely inaccurate, emphasizing that Shell intends to sell its shares to another multinational company. The Finance Minister highlighted that Shell's business operations in the country will continue as usual, and the company's decision to sell its shares does not reflect any association with the current situation in Pakistan.