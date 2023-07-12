Open Menu

Ishaq Dar Seeks Roadmap For Outsourcing Of First Airport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Ishaq Dar seeks roadmap for outsourcing of first airport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday sought a roadmap with timelines to move forward for the outsourcing of the first airport to improve service delivery and match the best international aviation practices in Pakistan.

The minister was chairing a meeting of the steering committee to oversee the outsourcing of airports' operations, according to a Finance Ministry press release.

Officials of the International Finance Corporation, the transaction advisor, briefed the meeting about the latest status and progress on the matter.

Besides the IFC team, the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Aviation and Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique; Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance Tariq Bajwa; SAPM on Government Effectiveness Dr Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan; and senior officers from Aviation and Finance divisions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Ishaq Dar Progress From Government Best Airport

Recent Stories

National Programme for Artificial Intelligence lau ..

National Programme for Artificial Intelligence launches fifth edition of UAE AI ..

19 minutes ago
 Agthia Group launches $54 million corporate ventur ..

Agthia Group launches $54 million corporate venture capital fund

19 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador to Kuwait meets Kuwaiti Defense Min ..

UAE Ambassador to Kuwait meets Kuwaiti Defense Minister

19 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 64th WIPO assemblies’ meetin ..

UAE participates in 64th WIPO assemblies’ meetings in Geneva highlighting its ..

19 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs expanding Al Tarif Park in K ..

Sharjah Ruler directs expanding Al Tarif Park in Kalba

20 minutes ago
 Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel hit early form

Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel hit early form

20 minutes ago

PM responds to Israeli remarks on ‘human rights’ violations’

28 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches second cycle of Dubai ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches second cycle of Dubai Cyber Security Strategy

1 hour ago
 AI-powered UAE government portal goes live

AI-powered UAE government portal goes live

1 hour ago
 SIBF opens registration for its 2023 Awards and Tu ..

SIBF opens registration for its 2023 Awards and Turjuman Award

2 hours ago
 Mohamed Alhammadi wins first medal for UAE at Worl ..

Mohamed Alhammadi wins first medal for UAE at World Para Athletics Championships

2 hours ago
 PMD forecasts fresh monsoon system to hit Pakistan ..

PMD forecasts fresh monsoon system to hit Pakistan tomorrow

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business