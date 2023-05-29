Ishaq Dar stresses Islamic finance potential to address challenges of poverty

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 29th, 2023) Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has stressed that Islamic finance has the potential to address the challenges of extreme poverty and boosting the shared prosperity.

Addressing the inaugural session of International Conference on Islamic Capital Market in Islamabad on Monday, he said major financial markets exhibit solid evidence that Islamic Finance has already been mainstreamed parallel to the global financial system.

The Finance Minister said Islamic finance is one of the most rapidly growing sectors of global financial system. It has emerged an effective tool for financing and development worldwide.