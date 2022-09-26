Ishaq Dar to assume office as Finance Minister, vows to relieve country from 'economic vortex' situation

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar on Monday arrived in Islamabad from London to assume the responsibilities as the Federal Minister for Finance in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's cabinet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar on Monday arrived in Islamabad from London to assume the responsibilities as the Federal Minister for Finance in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's cabinet.

According to the decision, made earlier by the senior PML-N leadership, Ishaq Dar would take over the responsibilities of the Finance Ministry from his predecessor Miftah Ismail who had already tendered his resignation before the prime minister.

Talking to the ptv news, Dar said that the first priority for him was to get the country out of the "economic vortex" situation.

It is pertinent to mention that the 'economic vortex refers to the "rotation" phenomenon in the process of economic operation, which can not only cause the loss of social welfare but may cause the overheating of the economy leading to the outbreak of economic crisis.