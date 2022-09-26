UrduPoint.com

Ishaq Dar To Assume Office As Finance Minister, Vows To Relieve Country From 'economic Vortex' Situation

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2022 | 11:20 PM

Ishaq Dar to assume office as Finance Minister, vows to relieve country from 'economic vortex' situation

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar on Monday arrived in Islamabad from London to assume the responsibilities as the Federal Minister for Finance in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's cabinet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar on Monday arrived in Islamabad from London to assume the responsibilities as the Federal Minister for Finance in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's cabinet.

According to the decision, made earlier by the senior PML-N leadership, Ishaq Dar would take over the responsibilities of the Finance Ministry from his predecessor Miftah Ismail who had already tendered his resignation before the prime minister.

Talking to the ptv news, Dar said that the first priority for him was to get the country out of the "economic vortex" situation.

It is pertinent to mention that the 'economic vortex refers to the "rotation" phenomenon in the process of economic operation, which can not only cause the loss of social welfare but may cause the overheating of the economy leading to the outbreak of economic crisis.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Ishaq Dar London May Muslim From Cabinet PTV

Recent Stories

Canadian envoy pays farewell call to COAS

Canadian envoy pays farewell call to COAS

2 seconds ago
 Former Louisiana Health Clinic CEO Convicted for D ..

Former Louisiana Health Clinic CEO Convicted for Defrauding Medicaid - US Justic ..

2 minutes ago
 US in Private Talks With Russia Warned of Conseque ..

US in Private Talks With Russia Warned of Consequences of Nuclear Weapon Use - W ..

2 minutes ago
 Sindhi language awareness campaign to start from T ..

Sindhi language awareness campaign to start from Tuesday

2 minutes ago
 US envoy for strengthening people to people contac ..

US envoy for strengthening people to people contacts

5 minutes ago
 US Prepared to Impose New Economic Costs on Russia ..

US Prepared to Impose New Economic Costs on Russia if It Moves Forward With Refe ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.