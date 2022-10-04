Ishaq Dar vows to bring US dollar down from Rs 200

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Finance Minister says that the actual value of dollar is below Rs 200 and he has done his home work to control it.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 4th, 2022) Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar has vowed to bring US Dollar down from Rs200.

Talking in a local tv program with renowned journalist Hamid Mir, Ishaq Dar said he has already his home work.

He said the moment he stepped into the plane to come to Pkistan the people behind the rupee's free fall realized that Dar would not leave them.