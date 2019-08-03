UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Capital Territory Administration Collects Rs 1.893 B Tax In July 2019

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 09:10 PM

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has collected around Rs 1.893 billion tax in July 2019 showing almost 300 per cent increase as compared to the corresponding month of the last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has collected around Rs 1.893 billion tax in July 2019 showing almost 300 per cent increase as compared to the corresponding month of the last year.

"We have received three times more taxes (in July this year) as compared to the last year," Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amir Ahmed Ail, in a statement on Saturday, said.

The ICT administration collected around Rs 1,120 million in its Federal Treasury Office (FTO) accounts, besides Rs 773 million on the behalf of Federal board of Revenue (FBR), he added.

The chief commissioner said some Rs 295 million were received in July 2017 and Rs 355 million in July 2018 in the FTO accounts.

On account of registration fees, he said the ICT administration collected around Rs 261.5 million in 2017, Rs 301.8 million in 2018 and Rs 283.7 million in 2019. Similarly, around Rs 29.1 million road tax was received in 2017, Rs 39.

2 million in 2018 and Rs 775 million in 2019.

Likewise, the administration gathered around Rs 3.72 million in 2017, Rs 7.2 million in 2018 and Rs 9.4 million on account of excise duty, he added.

The ICT administration, he said, collected education cess of Rs 6,514, Rs 3,250 and Rs 3,137, and hotel tax of Rs 40,270, Rs 72,383 and Rs 23.6 million in 2017, 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Similarly, the Tobacco Licence Fee of Rs 1,000 was received in 2017, Rs 18,000 in 2018, and Rs 36,000 in 2019 while Real state/M.V Dealer Licence Fee collection remained Rs 75,850, Rs 141,800, and 93,750 respectively during the three years.

The professional tax collected was around Rs one million in 2017, Rs 6.9 million in 2018 and Rs 28.2 million in 2019.

Meanwhile, the ICT administration received around Rs 261 million and Rs 313 million on account of income tax and advance tax in its 'FBR' accounts in July 2019.

