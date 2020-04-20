Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry appeals for opening businesses related to construction industry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Muhammad Ahmed Waheed Monday appealed to the chief commissioner Islamabad to issue the notification on the urgent basis for opening all businesses related with construction industry including steel re-rolling, steel pipe manufacturing etcetera.

He, in a press statement, said Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced to open the construction industry in the country from April 14, but notification for opening construction related industries in Islamabad had not been issued yet due to which business activities were badly suffering and workers were sitting idle.

He said restoration of closed manufacturing activities took about two months and added that further delay in opening the construction related industries would affect the industrial growth and damage the local economy.

Waheed said steel re-rolling, steel pipe manufacturing and marble were the major industries in Islamabad while around 12,000 workers were employed only in steel and pipe manufacturing industries.

He said industrialists were so far paying wages to workers from their own pocket and if construction related industries were not opened immediately, thousands of workers could lose jobs as without manufacturing activities, it would be very difficult for industrialists to keep paying them wages.

The ICCI president said Khyber Pakhtukhwa had opened construction related industries while many construction projects were in process in Islamabad.

However, due to closure of steel, pipe, marble and other construction related industries in the Federal capital, these projects were getting construction material from the other cities due to which local business of industries was further suffering.

He said the government had announced a good package for the construction industry, but if construction related industries were not opened in Islamabad without any further delay, industrialists would lose the benefits of the said package.

ICCI Senior Vice President Tahir Abbasi and Vice President Saif ur Rehman Khan said due to lockdown, businesses activities had already suffered great losses.

However, prime minister's announcement to open construction industry had given a new hope to the depressed business community, they added.

They said construction sector was ready to fully abide by the SOPs issued by the local administration for opening businesses and urged that SOPs should be finalized soon along with permission to all businesses allied with construction so that jobless workers could get employment that would also reduce the difficulties of many families as well.