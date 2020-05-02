Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry calls for cut in power prices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has called upon the government to make proportionate cut in the prices of electricity and gas as has been made in the prices of petroleum products that would reduce cost of doing business and provide good relief to the common man in these difficult times.

President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry ,Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said that in these tough circumstances, government has taken a good decision by reducing prices of petroleum products from 15-38 percent that would bring down production cost and provide important relief to people, said a press release issued by ICCI here on Saturday.

However, he said the government should also make proportionate cut in the prices of electricity and gas prices that would further reduce cost of doing business and ease the burden of inflation-stricken people.

He said Pakistan was producing major share of electricity from thermal fuel while the oil prices in international market have come down drastically.

He said it was the best time for the government to cut energy prices to give crucial relief to business sector and the general public.