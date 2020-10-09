Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry calls for duty free import of furniture machinery to promote exports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Friday called upon the government to allow duty free import of furniture machinery so that industry could grow to its full potential and play more effective role in boosting exports and stabilizing the economy.

Pakistan has a great potential to promote the export of furniture products as the trained and skilled manpower to manufacture high quality furniture products is already available in Pakistan, President ICCI Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said.

He said due to the lack of modern machinery, the furniture industry has not yet developed up to its full potential, while China is far ahead of Pakistan due to modern machinery.

He was addressing as chief guest at oath taking ceremony of Furniture Market Trade Unions.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan emphasized that SBP should issue loans on easy terms for the furniture sector to enable this industry to flourish and become competitive in the international market.

He appealed to the Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed to take immediate steps for resolving the key issues including of Golra Furniture Market including street lights and parking facility.

Ajmal Baloch said that since the establishment of MCI, there has been no development works in the markets in the last four years due to which the condition of markets has deteriorated.

He said that with the sunset and spread of darkness in Golra Market, incidents start happening in the evening while the street lights and parking department have come under the custody of CDA and hoped that CDA would address these issues.

The newly elected President of Golra Market Trade Union Farhan Khan and Secretary General Sheikh Kashif thanked the guests and said that Golra Market is within the boundaries of Islamabad but CDA and MCI are not ready to accept it.

Due to this situation, the problems of the market are increasing. He demanded that Golra Market be considered a part of the Federal capital and CDA should start development works in the market.

Taj Abbasi and Zahid Hussain said that the ICCI President was well aware of the problems of the furniture industry and hoped that he would play an active role in resolving them.

They said that there was an urgent need for a furniture mart in Islamabad so CDA should provide land for it.

They assured Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan that full cooperation would be extended to the Chamber for organizing Furniture Expo.

They further said that the imposition of sales tax on furniture showrooms with a covered area of one thousand square yards should be withdrawn.