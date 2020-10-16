UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Calls For Media-cum-Tech City To Promote IT Exports

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 07:04 PM

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry calls for Media-cum-Tech city to promote IT exports

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Friday called upon the government to consider establishing a Media-cum-Tech city in Islamabad in order to develop an ecosystem for promotion of media and IT sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Friday called upon the government to consider establishing a Media-cum-Tech city in Islamabad in order to develop an ecosystem for promotion of media and IT sectors.

Pakistan has abundant IT, media and tremendous potential to promote export of content, IT and software products, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said.

He was addressing a delegation of National Press Club Islamabad that visited ICCI led by Senior Vice President Arshad Waheed and Secretary General Anwar Raza to congratulate the newly elected team of ICCI, according to a press release issued by the Chamber.

Group Leader Afzal Butt, former President Tariq Chaudhry, Finance Secretary Sagheer Chaudhry, Siddique Sajjid Baloch, Azhar Jatoi and others were in the delegation.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said that Media-cum-Tech City would provide a good platform to our young media and IT professionals even from remote areas to show their creativity for launching new businesses and thus contribute towards better economic development of the country and promotion of exports.

He said that the government should also introduce a relief package for start-ups to foster an ecosystem of entrepreneurship in the country.

Many countries have made drastic cuts in interest rates with the aim to support businesses to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and urged that SBP should also reduce the policy interest rate bringing it down to 2-3 percent that will give a boost to SMEs and help accelerate economic activity in the country.

Speaking at the occasion, Senior Vice President Arshad Waheed and Secretary General, NPC Islamabad Anwar Raza, said that the business community was playing an important role in the economic development of the country and the government should address its key issues on priority.

They said that Pakistan needed to attract more local and foreign investment for developing many sectors of its economy including tourism, energy, infrastructure development etc.

He urged that the government should focus on establishing a one window operation facility to facilitate the potential investors.

They said that the current policies of FBR were not supportive in business promotion and FBR should re-orient and re-align its tax policies in a manner that should facilitate the private sector in promoting business activities.

Senior Vice President Ms. Fatma Azim, Vice President ICCI Abdul Rehman Khan and former President ICCI Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi appreciated the role of journalistic community for providing updated information to the society and added that they should also cooperate in highlighting the key issues of business community to bring them into the notice of policymakers for redress that would help in improving the economy.

M. Shakeel Munir, Umais Khattak, Khalid Chaudhry, Ashraf Farzand and others also spoke at the occasion and stressed the need for more close cooperation between ICCI and NPC to promote the common cause of their members.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Exports Business Young Jatoi Chamber Shakeel FBR Commerce Media From Government Industry

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Emomali Rahmon on being r ..

20 minutes ago

Emirates Skywards hits the 20-year mark with over ..

46 minutes ago

Three billion people globally lack handwashing fac ..

1 hour ago

Everyone should work in their limits and should no ..

1 hour ago

Legal action will be taken if PDM violates Gujranw ..

1 hour ago

AJK President stresses need for dialogue between A ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.