UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Calls For Promoting Sports In Youth To Deter Them From Negative Activities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 07:49 PM

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry calls for promoting sports in youth to deter them from negative activities

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry inaugurated the Rawalpindi/Islamabad Junior Squash Championship, which will feature 11-year, 15-year and 19-year-olds youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry inaugurated the Rawalpindi/Islamabad Junior Squash Championship, which will feature 11-year, 15-year and 19-year-olds youth.

The tournament was organized by the Rawalpindi Division Squash Association.

Sheikh Amir Waheed President and Naveed Malik Vice President Rawalpindi Squash Association, ICCI Vice President Abdul Rehman Khan, former President ICCI Muhammad Ijaz Abbasi, Malik Najeeb, Naeem Anwar, Engineer Azharul islam and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas said that promoting sports in youth was very important to protect them from drugs, video games and other negative activities.

Therefore, he stressed that youth should be attracted towards sports which will promote healthy tendencies in them and enable them to play an active role in the economic development of their country upon entering into the practical life.

He said that the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry would fully cooperate in promoting sports activities among the children in addition to helping raise funds for this cause.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Squash Islamabad Video Games Sports Drugs Rawalpindi Chamber Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves Resolution endorsing Abraham ..

6 minutes ago

DBWC, Al Jalila Foundation and Creative Zone team ..

21 minutes ago

Russia's Vector Center Hails Its COVID-19 Vaccine ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Retains Position as World's Second-Largest ..

2 minutes ago

Shibli highlights Info Dept's key role in counteri ..

2 minutes ago

Fazaia Housing Scheme Karachi disburses Rs1.5 bln ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.