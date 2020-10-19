Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry calls for promoting sports in youth to deter them from negative activities

(@FahadShabbir)

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry inaugurated the Rawalpindi/Islamabad Junior Squash Championship, which will feature 11-year, 15-year and 19-year-olds youth

The tournament was organized by the Rawalpindi Division Squash Association.

Sheikh Amir Waheed President and Naveed Malik Vice President Rawalpindi Squash Association, ICCI Vice President Abdul Rehman Khan, former President ICCI Muhammad Ijaz Abbasi, Malik Najeeb, Naeem Anwar, Engineer Azharul islam and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas said that promoting sports in youth was very important to protect them from drugs, video games and other negative activities.

Therefore, he stressed that youth should be attracted towards sports which will promote healthy tendencies in them and enable them to play an active role in the economic development of their country upon entering into the practical life.

He said that the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry would fully cooperate in promoting sports activities among the children in addition to helping raise funds for this cause.