Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry calls for peaceful solution of sit-ins and protests as it affects economy

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th October, 2019) President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed has said all efforts should be made to find out peaceful solution of the sit-ins and protests as it have always negative affect on the business.In a statement issued on Friday , he said that the economy of Pakistan is already facing many challenges and in such circumstances, sit-ins and protests would not be beneficial for it.

He said that business community was already passing through a tough time, but again the clouds of sit-ins and protests were looming over the Federal capital causing great concerns in the business community.

He said that offices of many multinational companies, banks and industrial areas were located in Islamabad and protests would affect their business.

Therefore, every effort should be made to solve this problem peacefully.He said that business community needed peaceful conditions to promote business activities, but protests created lot of troubles for them.

He said that Pakistan was badly needed to promote FDI for which peaceful environment was the basic requirement. He said that sit-ins and protests would discourage foreign investors and affect the image of Pakistan at the international level. Therefore, all concerned should find out a better solution of this problem to keep the conditions safe for citizens and businesses.