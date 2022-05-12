Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry delegation congratulates DC Islamabad

A delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by President Muhammad Shakeel Munir called on the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon and congratulated him on his appointment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :A delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by President Muhammad Shakeel Munir called on the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon and congratulated him on his appointment.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Shakeel Munir said that close cooperation between ICCI and the ICT Administration was necessary to solve the problems of the business community and hoped that Deputy Commissioner Islamabad will take ICCI in confidence and cooperate in resolving the issues.

Addressing the ICCI delegation, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon said that their cooperation was needed to solve the problems. He said that the administration was working for price control in the markets and no one would be allowed to make illicit profits. He said that various price control lists are issued in the sectors while there is no shortage of items in the wholesale market.

He said that the government has issued orders for one-dish and working hours for wedding halls and hoped that the business community would cooperate in this regard.

Khalid Iqbal Malik, Chairman, Founder Group, while congratulating the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, said that we would extend all possible cooperation and hoped that the ICT Administration would take the business community on board on initiatives of their interest.

ICCI Senior Vice President Jamshed Akhtar Sheikh and former President Muhammad Ijaz Abbasi said that booking of wedding halls is done six months in advance so it is not possible to restrict working hours and menu immediately.

He said that the concerned association should be taken into confidence before imposing ban in Islamabad. The two sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest and reaffirmed their commitment to work together to achieve common goals.