Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry demands new industrial zone in federal capital

Islamabad ,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th October, 2019) : President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry , Muhammad Ahmed Waheed has government should establish a new Industrial Zone in the Federal capital in consultation with ICCI to promote investment and industrialization.He was speaking to a delegation of Islamabad Industrial Association led by its Senior Vice President Mirza Muhammad Ali that visited ICCI, on Thursday.He asked Chairman CDA to upgrade industrial building byelaws to facilitate the growth of industrial activities.

He said that being an industrialist, he was fully conversant with the major issues of industry and would play role to mitigate the problems of industrialists.

He said that the existing industrial areas in Islamabad have no more space to set up new industrial units in Islamabad.

He assured to the delegation that ICCI cooperate in resolving key issues of local industry.Speaking at the occasion, Mirza Muhammad Ali, Senior Vice President, Islamabad Industrial Association highlighted the major issues of industry areas.

He said that CDA and MCI were not focusing on the development of industrial areas due to which street lights were not working, footpaths were broken while the condition of sewerage and sanitation was miserable. He said that the tussle between CDA and MCI has increased the problems of industries.