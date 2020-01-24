Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry delegation visits FPCCI, congratulates President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :A delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by President Muhammad Ahmed met with Mian Anjum Nisar in FPCCI Capital Office and congratulated him on being elected as President of FPCCI.

Addressing the delegation, Mian Anjum Nisar, President FPCCI said that 13.25 percent policy interest rate in Pakistan and high tariffs of electricity and gas were the major hurdles in promoting business activities He urged that government for bring down interest rate to single digit level besides reducing power tariffs to facilitate the growth of business activities.

He said that for the revival of economy, the government should pay priority focus to the development of trade, industry and agriculture sectors.

He thanked ICCI delegation and assured that FPCCI would develop close liaison with all chambers and associations for resolving the key issues of business community.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President ICCI congratulated Mian Anjum Nisar on being elected as President FPCCI and hoped that he would further strengthen the Federation to safeguard the interests of business community.

He said that FPCCI should also finalize budget proposals in consultation with all chambers and associations for presentation to the government.

He assured that ICCI would cooperate with FPCCI in its efforts aimed at serving the cause of business community.

Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President, Saif ur Rehman Khan Vice President ICCI also spoke at the occasion and assured of their cooperation to FPCCI for the solution of issues of business community.