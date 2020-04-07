UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Delegation Calls On New Chairperson FBR

Tue 07th April 2020

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry delegation calls on new Chairperson FBR

A delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) led by Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President called on Nausheen Javed Amjad and congratulated her on being appointed as Chairperson FBR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :A delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) led by Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President called on Nausheen Javed Amjad and congratulated her on being appointed as Chairperson FBR.

Saif ur Rehman Khan Vice President and Malik Sohail Hussain were in the delegation. Dr. Arsalan Subuctageen, Member Legal & Accounts � Customs, FBR was also present at the occasion.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed hoped that Nausheen Javed Amjad would play effective role in making FBR stronger institution and bringing needed reforms in the tax machinery.

He said that a transparent and equal tax system was the basic requirement to promote tax culture and hoped that Chairperson FBR would take necessary measures to realize this goal.

He said that due to Covid-19 pandemic, business activities have come to a half due to which business community was suffering great losses.

He hoped that in these difficult circumstances, FBR would take measures to resolve tax issues of business community and facilitate them in tax matters so that with joint efforts, tax revenue of the country could be improved besides reviving business activities.

Ms. Nausheen Javed Amjad, Chairperson, FBR speaking at the occasion said that business community was playing key role in the economic development of the country and efforts would be made to address their key tax issues.

She said that coronavirus has badly hit the entire world and economy of Pakistan could face more problems. She said that in this difficult situation, business community should come forward to pay its due share of tax and play role in reducing the fiscal problems of the country.

