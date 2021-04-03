UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry For Rationalizing Import Tariff Policy On Luxury Goods

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 09:03 PM

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for rationalizing import tariff policy on luxury goods

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Saturday urged the government to reconsider import tariff policy on luxury goods and rationalize high import tariffs on luxury goods that would help in promoting business activities and improving tax revenue of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Saturday urged the government to reconsider import tariff policy on luxury goods and rationalize high import tariffs on luxury goods that would help in promoting business activities and improving tax revenue of the country.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President ICCI said that the government had made exorbitant increase in import tariffs on luxury goods to deal with the issue of trade deficit.

But this policy has not produced any significant benefits for the economy as high import tariff on luxury goods always increased their smuggling and deprived the government of tax revenue as well, he added.

Yasir Ilyas Khan said that the small sector of luxury goods normally made a significant contribution to the exchequer relative to its size and urged the government to factor this into its calculations to revise the punitive charges and convert the unofficial sales into documented and revenue generating transactions.

He said that high import tariffs on luxury goods forced people to buy these goods abroad during their foreign travels, which benefited the foreign countries at the cost of Pakistan's economy.

He said that the trend of shopping malls and shopping centres was now on the rise in the Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities of the country and the presence of luxury brands in these malls was a source of drawing more customers and motivating them to buy local products as well.

However, increasing import tariff on luxury goods will cause a drop in mall traffic, reduce economic activities and consumers would also not feel happy without the availability of international brands in malls. ICCI President said urged the government to also rationalize high import tariffs on luxury vehicles as they were not being assembled in Pakistan.

He said that the reduced import tariff on luxury vehicles would meet the needs of this niche market and also help in improving tax revenue for the government.

He further said that the government should allow import of antique vehicles including 5 and 3 years old ones that would also improve tax revenue for the exchequer.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said that the reliance on taxes collected at the import stage was on the rise as the FBR managed to collect an amount of Rs.441 billion as sales tax from imports during the first half of the current fiscal year of 2020-21. However, he said that heavy reliance on tax collection at the import stage enhanced the cost of doing business and increased prices for end consumers, therefore, hae urged the government to revisit this policy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Import Business Vehicles Traffic Buy Chamber FBR Market Commerce From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Aimal, Babak grieve over demise of Harron Khattak

2 minutes ago

604 booked during anti encroachment drive in March ..

2 minutes ago

Three killed, 4 injured in different incidents in ..

2 minutes ago

Police arrest 10 for possessing illegal weapons; r ..

2 minutes ago

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

28 minutes ago

NTDC begins Construction Work on HVDC Convertor St ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.