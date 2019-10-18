UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry For Promoting Bilateral Trade With Egypt

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 08:32 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Ahmad Waheed said Pakistan and Egypt had great potential to promote bilateral trade in many areas and stressed that both countries should focus on developing strong business linkages between their private sectors to fully capitalize on untapped economic and bilateral trade.

He said this in a statement after meeting with a delegation of Egypt that visited Pakistan led by Ahmed Anter, First Undersecretary of Egyptian Commercial Service.

Muhammad Ahmed said Pakistan and Egypt had healthy potential to enhance cooperation in agriculture, industry, tourism, construction and many other fields.

He said Pakistan was producing many quality products including agricultural products, engineering goods, building material, fertilisers & chemicals, textiles & leather products, medical & surgical instruments and pharmaceuticals at competitive prices.

He urged Egypt to enhance imports of these products from Pakistan for the benefit of its people.

He urged Pakistan and Egypt for encouraging frequent exchange of business delegations and participation in each other's trade fairs to identify new areas of mutual cooperation.

He said the current government was keen to promote tourism and cooperation with Egypt in this field would be helpful for realizing this objective.

Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President and Saif ur Rahman Vice President ICCI said Pakistan had formed a Look Africa policy to get better market share in huge African market.

They said close cooperation with Egypt would facilitate Pakistan in getting better access to African region.

They said Egypt could also get better market access to South Asia and many other regional countries by developing strong cooperation with Pakistan.

