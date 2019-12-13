UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry For Significant Representation In Police Reconciliation Committees

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 06:26 PM

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for significant representation in Police Reconciliation Committees

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Muhammad Ahmed Waheed Friday said Police Reconciliation Committees were very effective in resolving out of court disputes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Muhammad Ahmed Waheed Friday said Police Reconciliation Committees were very effective in resolving out of court disputes.

He said this while exchanging views with SSP (Saddar Zone) Omer Khan, who visited ICCI along with ASP Hamza Amanullah and ASP Rana Abdul Wahab.

The present said Islamabad Police should give significant representation to business community in these Committees for timely redress of their key issues.

he said the ICCI has already sent a proposal to IGP Islamabad for establishing a Police Facilitation Desk at Chamber and hoped that its availability would help in timely solution of business community issues.

ICCI Senior Vice President Tahir Abbasi and Vice President Saif ur Rahman Khan stressed for close liaison between ICCI and Islamabad Police to further improve security arrangements in commercial and industrial areas.

They said Islamabad Police should further increase patrolling in G-11 and other commercial centres of Islamabad to ensure peaceful environment for business activities.

They said about 20 years ago, Islamabad Police had entered into an agreement with traders for non-interference in markets and emphasized for re-activation of said arrangement.

Speaking at the occasion, the SSP (Saddar Zone) said business community would be provided proper representation in the Police Reconciliation Committees.

He said businessmen were playing key role in the economic development of the country and assured that Islamabad Police would fully cooperate in resolving their major issues.

ASP Hamza Amanullah and ASP Rana Abdul Wahab said in time of need, business community should directly contact them on phone and they would try their best to address their complaints.

