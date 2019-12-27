Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for giving civic facilities in industrial areas to boost business activities

Acting President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Saif ur Rahman Khan has said that developed countries have achieved fast economic growth by focusing on development of industrial zones

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th December, 2019) Acting President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Saif ur Rahman Khan has said that developed countries have achieved fast economic growth by focusing on development of industrial zones,He said this while talking to Senior Vice President, Islamabad Industrial Area Association (IIAA), Muhammad Ali Mirza during his visit to ICCI on Friday, he said that the industrial areas in Federal capital Islamabad were facing multiple problems due to which industrial activities were suffering.He called upon Capital Development Authority and Municipal Corporation Islamabad to focus on better development of industrial areas in the federal capital that would give boost to industrialization in the region and enhance exports.Saif said that on the recommendations of ICCI, CDA board few years ago had approved amendments in industrial building byelaws, but CDA has neither notified them nor implemented them.

He demanded that CDA should issue notification of amended building byelaws approved by its Board that would facilitate the growth of industrial activities and create more jobs in the region.

He assured that ICCI would cooperate with IIAA for resolving key issues of local industry.Speaking at the occasion, SVP, Islamabad Industrial Area Association said that CDA in the past had cancelled some industrial plots on the pretext of non-conforming use and demanded that CDA should restore all such cancelled plots and allow multiple businesses on them to promote business activities.

He said that the roads and footpaths in industrial areas in Islamabad were broken due to which heavy duty vehicles were facing problems in transportation of goods. He said that some street lights were not working in industrial areas while the arrangements of sanitation and water supply were also not satisfactory.

He emphasized that CDA and MCI should take solid measures to address these issues.