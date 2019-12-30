UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry For Passing Rent Control Bill From National Assembly

Mon 30th December 2019 | 06:28 PM

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Monday called for passing the amended bill of rent control in the next session of National Assembly for resolving this longstanding issue of local traders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Monday called for passing the amended bill of rent control in the next session of National Assembly for resolving this longstanding issue of local traders.

In a joint statement Saif ur Rahman Khan Acting President and Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that elected MNAs from Islamabad had presented an amended bill of rent control act in the National Assembly that had also been passed by NA Standing Committee on Interior.

They called upon the parliamentarians to pass the amended bill in the next session of NA for resolving this longstanding issue of local traders.

Khalid Chaudhry Convener, ICCI Traders Committee, Khalid Iqbal Malik, Zahid Maqbool, Sheikh Baser Daud, Ashfaq Chatha, Irfan Chaudhry and others also attended the meeting of ICCI Traders Committee.

ICCI office bearers said that due to absence of rent control act, local traders were feeling insecure as due to high inflation, rents of shops were rising leading to evictions of some traders from shops.

They said that according to amended rent bill, a reconciliation committee wouldbe set up to resolve out-of-court rent disputes.

They said that Ajmal Baloch, President, Traders Action Committee and Markazi Anjiman-e-Tijaran was in contact with relevant quarters for the said committee.

