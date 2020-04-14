UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry For Revising Room Charges Of Hotels To Run Affairs Smoothly

Muhammad Irfan 3 seconds ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 06:58 PM

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for revising room charges of hotels to run affairs smoothly

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Muhammad Ahmed Waheed Tuesday said hotels were extending their full cooperation to the government for making stay arrangements for the passengers coming from different countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Muhammad Ahmed Waheed Tuesday said hotels were extending their full cooperation to the government for making stay arrangements for the passengers coming from different countries.

He urged the government to revise their current room rates fixed by the NDMA as these were not feasible to run the affairs of the hotels smoothly.

He said this while talking to a delegation of Hotels and Motels Association Islamabad/Rawalpindi and Northern Areas, called on him here which was led by President Muhammad Akram Farid.

Waheed said the cooperation of three star/four star hotels with the government for providing stay to overseas passengers in this difficult time was laudable.

However, he stressed that the government should increase room rate charges minimum up to Rs8,000 per night so that hotels may not suffer losses.

He said to provide all required services to the passengers coming from various countries, all departments of hotels were operational due to which they had to pay staff salaries and utility bills.

However, it was not possible for hotels to meet their minimum expenses at the current charges being paid by the government.

He said due to coronavirus, stay of overseas passengers in hotels could prolong for many months and urged that the government should engage hotel owners in dialogue to revise their rates in order to save them from further business loss.

Speaking on the occasion, Farid said three star and four star hotels in Islamabad were fully cooperating with the government in handling passengers coming from various countries and contributing their share in controlling the spread of coronavirus and government should take immediate action to address issues of hotels.

He appealed to the administration to cooperate with hotels by revising their current fixed room rates on urgent basis.

He said the staff of hotels was providing regular services to passengers 24/7, but also facing great risk as any coronavirus infected passenger could infect them as well.

He urged that in case any overseas passenger was tested positive for COVID-19, he should immediately be shifted from hotel to hospital to save other passengers and hotel staff from infection.

He further demanded that the government to abolish all taxes on the current income of hotels and give that tax exemption till the time the coronavirus issue was finally over.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Business Hotel Chamber May Commerce All From Government Industry Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President to convene a meeting on April 18 to mull ..

23 minutes ago

Bahrain turns car park into ICU for virus patients ..

1 second ago

Cop arrested for demanding bribe in Sialkot

3 seconds ago

117 million children face measles risk from COVID- ..

6 seconds ago

Moscow Opens 30th Infectious Diseases Clinic Amid ..

5 minutes ago

Netherlands Confirms 868 New COVID-19 Cases, Total ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.