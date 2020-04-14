Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for revising room charges of hotels to run affairs smoothly

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Muhammad Ahmed Waheed Tuesday said hotels were extending their full cooperation to the government for making stay arrangements for the passengers coming from different countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Muhammad Ahmed Waheed Tuesday said hotels were extending their full cooperation to the government for making stay arrangements for the passengers coming from different countries.

He urged the government to revise their current room rates fixed by the NDMA as these were not feasible to run the affairs of the hotels smoothly.

He said this while talking to a delegation of Hotels and Motels Association Islamabad/Rawalpindi and Northern Areas, called on him here which was led by President Muhammad Akram Farid.

Waheed said the cooperation of three star/four star hotels with the government for providing stay to overseas passengers in this difficult time was laudable.

However, he stressed that the government should increase room rate charges minimum up to Rs8,000 per night so that hotels may not suffer losses.

He said to provide all required services to the passengers coming from various countries, all departments of hotels were operational due to which they had to pay staff salaries and utility bills.

However, it was not possible for hotels to meet their minimum expenses at the current charges being paid by the government.

He said due to coronavirus, stay of overseas passengers in hotels could prolong for many months and urged that the government should engage hotel owners in dialogue to revise their rates in order to save them from further business loss.

Speaking on the occasion, Farid said three star and four star hotels in Islamabad were fully cooperating with the government in handling passengers coming from various countries and contributing their share in controlling the spread of coronavirus and government should take immediate action to address issues of hotels.

He appealed to the administration to cooperate with hotels by revising their current fixed room rates on urgent basis.

He said the staff of hotels was providing regular services to passengers 24/7, but also facing great risk as any coronavirus infected passenger could infect them as well.

He urged that in case any overseas passenger was tested positive for COVID-19, he should immediately be shifted from hotel to hospital to save other passengers and hotel staff from infection.

He further demanded that the government to abolish all taxes on the current income of hotels and give that tax exemption till the time the coronavirus issue was finally over.