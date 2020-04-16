Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for notification to open all businesses related to construction industry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Muhammad Ahmed Waheed Thursday urged the quarters concerned to issue notification for opening of all businesses related with construction industry including steel re-rolling and marble sectors.

He said on the instructions of the coordination committee and prime minister, district administration had issued notification for opening of construction industry, but steel re-rolling, marble and some other industries were not covered in the said notification, which had created confusion in the businessmen of the construction sector.

The ICCI president said other provinces had notified opening of all construction related businesses and stressed that new notification for Islamabad should be issued to remove the prevailing confusion.

He said if all businesses related with construction industry were not opened, there would be no benefit of the opening of construction industry as many materials and items used in construction would not be available in the market.

He said due to lockdown, all businesses had already suffered great loss. However, the government's announcement to open some industries including construction had given a new hope to the depressed business community.

He said the ICCI had already issued instructions to the traders and industrialists to fully abide by the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the local administration for opening the business activities.

He urged that the SOPs should be issued and all businesses allied with construction industry should be allowed to open so that jobless workers could get employment that would also reduce the difficulties of many families.