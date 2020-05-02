UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry For Reducing Electricity, Gas Charges

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 06:23 PM

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has urged the government to make proportionate cut in the prices of electricity and gas as has been made in the prices of petroleum products

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has urged the government to make proportionate cut in the prices of electricity and gas as has been made in the prices of petroleum products.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that in these tough circumstances, government has taken a good decision by reducing prices of petroleum products from 15-38 percent that would bring down production cost and provide relief to people. However, he urged that government also make proportionate cut in the prices of electricity and gas prices that would further reduce cost of doing business and ease the burden of people.

He said that Pakistan was producing major share of electricity from thermal fuel while the oil prices in international market have come down drastically.

He suggested that it was the best time for the government to cut energy prices to give crucial relief to business sector and the general public.

However, he urged that keeping in view the current difficulties of the business sector and the general public, government should revise hike in taxes and levy on POL products to provide badly needed relief to the business community and people.

