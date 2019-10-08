UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Hails Govt For Approving First-ever E-commerce Policy Framework

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 06:18 PM

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry hails govt for approving first-ever e-commerce policy framework

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Tuesday hailed the approval of first-ever e-commerce policy framework by the federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Tuesday hailed the approval of first-ever e-commerce policy framework by the Federal cabinet.

The ICCI termed it a highly positive development as it would promote e-businesses, create plenty of jobs for youth and facilitate the growth of business activities and exports.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said e-commerce sales were a growing business in the world as according to United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTD), global e-commerce sales grew 13% in 2017, reaching an estimated $29 trillion.

He said share of e-commerce sales in China's GDP was 16 percent and India's 15%, but Pakistan was way behind in realizing the actual potential e-commerce sales.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed hoped that the approval of first-ever e-commerce policy would go a long way in promoting e-commerce sector in Pakistan and facilitate the growth of e-trade and exports.

He said e-commerce policy framework had envisaged the setting up of a National E-Commerce Council comprising representatives of public and private sectors and emphasized that the sitting president of ICCI should also be included in the council to represent the voice of SMEs and safeguard their business interests.

Tahir Abbasi, Senior Vice President and Saif ur Rahman Khan, Vice President of ICCI said the government should ensure proper implementation of e-commerce policy to realize its objectives.

They said e-commerce had great potential to grow in Pakistan and urged the government to take strong measures to create an enabling environment for e-commerce sector.

They said to facilitate the growth of e-commerce, it was essential that government should approach PayPal and other payment gateways to ensure availability of several international payment gateways in Pakistan.

They stressed the need to address other major issues of e-commerce sector including a weak regulatory mechanism for consumer protection, data and information privacy, insurance liability and dispute resolution for e-commerce transactions.

They said proper implementation of e-commerce policy would empower the women entrepreneurs and encourage micro, small and medium enterprises to play more effective role in the economic development and prosperity of Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Resolution World United Nations Exports Business China Chamber Women 2017 Commerce Government Cabinet Industry Share Jobs

Recent Stories

President AJK Pays Homage To Victims Of AJK Earthq ..

8 seconds ago

Strong Pakistan Means A Strong Advocate For Kashmi ..

13 seconds ago

Azerbaijan invites Pakistan to ‘Take another loo ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan wants peace but not at the cost of respec ..

11 minutes ago

Fashion, design industry has huge significance for ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan summons Indian envoy to condemn unprovoke ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.