ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ):Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Friday lauded the decision of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to further slash the key policy rate by 200 basis points to bring it down to nine percent and termed it a positive development as it would be helpful in reducing the difficulties of business community and reviving the business activities.

ICCI President Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said in these difficult times, making cut of two percentage points in key policy rate was a welcome step.

However, he urged the government to gradually bring down policy interest rate to five percent that would greatly facilitate the business community in availing easy credit for the revival of business activities.

He said after the outbreak of COVID-19, many countries announced drastic cut in key policy rate to ease the problems of businesses.

He said COVID-19 induced lockdown had caused huge losses to businesses in Pakistan and urged the government to consider further cut in key policy rate to help the businesses in their revival and making new investments for the expansion.

The ICCI president said G-20 countries had announced to suspend the debt servicing of many developing countries including Pakistan while IMF had also approved the disbursement of $1.386 billion to Pakistan under the Rapid Financing Instrument to address the economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said these positive developments had given good breathing space to Pakistan and urged the government to use this opportunity to provide more relief to the businesses and general public.

ICCI Senior Vice President Tahir Abbasi and Vice President Saif ur Rehman Khan said Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Hafeez Sheikh had assured to come up with a comprehensive relief package for retailers and industrialists that was very encouraging.

However, they said the relief package should be finalized in consultation with all key chambers of commerce including the ICCI and other stakeholders so that it could address the difficulties of businesses and help them in getting back to normal conditions.