UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Host Dinner In Honour Of UBG Candidates Of Federation Elections

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 33 seconds ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 08:45 PM

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry host dinner in honour of UBG candidates of federation elections

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has hosted a dinner in honour of United Business Group's Presidential candidate for FPCCI Dr. Nouman Idris Butt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has hosted a dinner in honour of United Business Group's Presidential candidate for FPCCI Dr. Nouman Idris Butt. Iftikhar Ali Malik, Chairman UBG was the chief guest. Hanif Gauhar UBG candidate for Senior Vice President FPCCI, Malik Sohail Hussain, Ms. Samina Fazal and Nadeem Sheikh UBG candidates for Vice President FPCCI were also present at the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Iftikhar Ali Malik Chairman UBG said that due to its good performance, UBG would clean sweep the FPCCI elections.

He said that UBG had always nominated talented candidates for FPCCI and this time, candidates of high calibre were nominated for President and other portfolios.

He said that Dr. Nouman Idris Butt had already rendered great services for business community as President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

He was a major exporter and was well-conversant with issues of business community.

He hoped that Dr. Nouman would make FPCCI more effective apex trade body to resolve the issues of business community of Pakistan as well as play positive role in in policymaking process of the government.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that ICCI had always supported UBG and this time full support would also be extended to UBG candidates in FPCCI elections as well.

He said that Dr. Nouman Idris Butt was a highly qualified businessman and was the right candidate for the Presidency of FPCCI.

He hoped that Dr. Nouman would develop proposals for the government in consultation with all chambers and associations in order to resolve the key issues of business community and create conducive environment for businesses.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr. Nouman Idris Butt said that if voted to power, he would further strengthen the FPCCI and make it more effective trade body for serving the cause of business community.

He said that respect and dignity of business community would be further elevated.

He said that government was focusing on taxation for revenue generation, but this approach had burdened the business community with many taxes. He stressed that government should create enabling environment for business activities that would improve its tax revenue as well.

He said that the issues of business community of the country were resolved in Islamabad and added that he would develop close liaison with ICCI to address the major issues of business sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Business Sialkot Chamber Commerce All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Spanish Rescuers Intercept 2 Boats With Irregular ..

26 seconds ago

Islamic Cleric Says Iranian People Foiled Enemy Pl ..

28 seconds ago

Speakers call for joint efforts to address malnutr ..

29 seconds ago

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa inaugurates NADR ..

31 seconds ago

Labour Remains UK Youths' Favorite Despite Waning ..

8 minutes ago

'Chaos on roads not a sign of civilized nations': ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.