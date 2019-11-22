Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry host dinner in honour of UBG candidates of federation elections

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has hosted a dinner in honour of United Business Group's Presidential candidate for FPCCI Dr. Nouman Idris Butt. Iftikhar Ali Malik, Chairman UBG was the chief guest. Hanif Gauhar UBG candidate for Senior Vice President FPCCI, Malik Sohail Hussain, Ms. Samina Fazal and Nadeem Sheikh UBG candidates for Vice President FPCCI were also present at the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Iftikhar Ali Malik Chairman UBG said that due to its good performance, UBG would clean sweep the FPCCI elections.

He said that UBG had always nominated talented candidates for FPCCI and this time, candidates of high calibre were nominated for President and other portfolios.

He said that Dr. Nouman Idris Butt had already rendered great services for business community as President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

He was a major exporter and was well-conversant with issues of business community.

He hoped that Dr. Nouman would make FPCCI more effective apex trade body to resolve the issues of business community of Pakistan as well as play positive role in in policymaking process of the government.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that ICCI had always supported UBG and this time full support would also be extended to UBG candidates in FPCCI elections as well.

He said that Dr. Nouman Idris Butt was a highly qualified businessman and was the right candidate for the Presidency of FPCCI.

He hoped that Dr. Nouman would develop proposals for the government in consultation with all chambers and associations in order to resolve the key issues of business community and create conducive environment for businesses.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr. Nouman Idris Butt said that if voted to power, he would further strengthen the FPCCI and make it more effective trade body for serving the cause of business community.

He said that respect and dignity of business community would be further elevated.

He said that government was focusing on taxation for revenue generation, but this approach had burdened the business community with many taxes. He stressed that government should create enabling environment for business activities that would improve its tax revenue as well.

He said that the issues of business community of the country were resolved in Islamabad and added that he would develop close liaison with ICCI to address the major issues of business sector.