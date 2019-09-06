UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (ICCI) For Introducing Tax Reforms To Spur Economic Growth

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 04:02 PM

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) for introducing tax reforms to spur economic growth

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has urged the government for introducing reforms in taxation system to make it balanced, fair and simplified that was essential to spur the economic growth of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019):The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has urged the government for introducing reforms in taxation system to make it balanced, fair and simplified that was essential to spur the economic growth of the country.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal, President ICCI in a statement on Friday, said that 28 percent increase in domestic tax collection was recorded during the first two months of the current fiscal year, which was encouraging.

However, he said that Pakistan was mostly depending on sales tax for tax revenue, which contributed to over 38 percent to the total tax collection in 2017-18.

But, he said that the major reliance of Sales Tax was a regressive approach as it was putting excessive burden on the common man as well as on the businesses.

The ICCI President said that though the standard rate of GST was 17 percent, but its actual incidence was over 40 percent in many cases after applicable customs duty, regulatory duty, mandatory value addition and advance income tax.

He said that indirect taxation along with rising costs of public utilities and daily use items have overburdened the masses making their life more miserable.

He urged the government for bringing urgent reforms in taxation system to make it people and business friendly so that taxpayers could feel motivation to pay due tax and contribute in the economic development of the country.

He said that total tax collection has improved by over 280 percent during the last decade as it has increased from over Rs1000 billion in 2007-08 to over Rs3800 billion in 2017-18, but significant increase could be made in tax revenue by making revolutionary reforms in it.

Rafat Farid, Senior Vice President and Iftikhar Anwar Sethi, Vice President ICCI said that according to a new document prepared by the World Bank titled Pakistan Revenue Mobilization Project, the country's tax revenue could reach 26 per cent of GDP, if tax compliance was raised to 75 per cent. It showed that the gap between actual and potential tax collection was 50 per cent, which could be plugged by developing a fair taxation system.

They said that taxation was a multifaceted instrument which, if used sensibly, could help the country attain its economic and social goals. They urged the government for focusing on developing a reformed and balanced taxation system that should facilitate the growth of business activities and finance the important public expenditures including health, education and social welfare of the common man.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Bank Business Education Man Chamber Commerce From Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Safir incident never dissuaded UAE from continuing ..

19 minutes ago

Education Ministry imparting on-job training to 30 ..

2 minutes ago

PR to sign MoU with Korea for ML-2 upgradation soo ..

4 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Eswatini on Natio ..

49 minutes ago

Strict security arrangements adopted for Juma pray ..

45 minutes ago

The Worker Welfare Fund (WWF) builds 14,875 houses ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.