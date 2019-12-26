Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) urged government to evolve mechanism to control prices

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Thursday urged the government to take steps for reducing the cost of doing business besides evolving a comprehensive price control mechanism to save common man from price hike

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Thursday urged the government to take steps for reducing the cost of doing business besides evolving a comprehensive price control mechanism to save common man from price hike.

ICCI Acting President Saif ur Rahman Khan, in a statement said that before the implementation of government's Rs.6 billion package of subsidy, the Utility Stores Corporation has reportedly given substantial increase in the prices of many daily use items including ghee, sugar, rice, flour and lentils, which should be withdrawn.

Khan said that that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation has already increased to 12.7 percent which was a record increase in the last 9 years and in these circumstances, increasing prices at USC items would effect the common man.

He said that one of the causes of high inflation was high interest rate.

He urged that SBP for bring down high interest rate as its tight monetary policy has not been able to control the prices of food items that have witnessed sharp increase.

He also urged that government to take urgent measures to reduce the inflation to facilitate the people.

He also called for rationalizing taxes, decrease key interest rate, reduce exorbitant rates of utilities and POL prices in order to reduce the cost of doing business that would lead to significant decline in inflation and provide great relief to the common man besides giving boost to business and industrial activities.