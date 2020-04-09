UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (ICCI) Corona Relef Camp To Start Operations From April 10

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 05:36 PM

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Corona Relef Camp to start operations from April 10

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has set up a "Corona Relief Camp", which shall provide food items to the needy people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has set up a "Corona Relief Camp", which shall provide food items to the needy people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The goods shall be distributed in collaboration with ICT administration and Islamabad Police.

ICCI would formally launch the operations of its Corona Relief Camp on �April 10.

Mirza Shahzad Akbar Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan Inspector General Police Islamabad, Abrar ul Haq Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent and Hamza Shafqaat Deputy Commissioner Islamabad would be present at this occasion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Police Chamber Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Debt Relief For The Poorest Countries Critical in ..

16 seconds ago

Umar Akmal may undergo three-year imprisonment aft ..

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) plants over 1600 ..

1 minute ago

Dry weather expected in next 24 hours in Lahore

1 minute ago

14-day Humanitarian Support COVID19 program begins ..

2 minutes ago

IMF Board Approves Doubling of Emergency Facilitie ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.