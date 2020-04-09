Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Corona Relef Camp to start operations from April 10

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has set up a "Corona Relief Camp", which shall provide food items to the needy people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has set up a "Corona Relief Camp", which shall provide food items to the needy people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The goods shall be distributed in collaboration with ICT administration and Islamabad Police.

ICCI would formally launch the operations of its Corona Relief Camp on �April 10.

Mirza Shahzad Akbar Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan Inspector General Police Islamabad, Abrar ul Haq Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent and Hamza Shafqaat Deputy Commissioner Islamabad would be present at this occasion.