UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (ICCI) Welcomes Reduction In PoL Prices

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 04:48 PM

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) welcomes reduction in PoL prices

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Muhammad Ahmed Waheed Monday said that government has reduced the prices of petrol, light diesel and kerosene by over Rs.7, Rs.9 and Rs.11 per litre respectively, which was a welcome move

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Muhammad Ahmed Waheed Monday said that government has reduced the prices of petrol, light diesel and kerosene by over Rs.7, Rs.9 and Rs.11 per litre respectively, which was a welcome move.

However, he urged the government to also slash taxes on POL products instead of making them a source of revenue generation, says a press release.

He said that on the one hand prices of POL products were reduced, but on the other hand taxes on these products were further increased which was not a wise decision as it has deprived the people of availing the real benefit of decline in oil prices in the international market.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said that business community and people have suffered badly due to Covid-19 so in these circumstances, he urged the government to reduced the taxes on petroleum products in order to reduce high cost of doing business for revival of business activities and unburden the people of high inflation.

Diesel was mostly used in transportation, industry and agriculture sectors but government has not reduced its price even though there was an urgent need for slashing its price to provide relief to these sectors.

He said that despite the historic decline in the price of oil in the global market, government has not reduced the price of high octane petrol, due to which the price of this petrol in the market was about Rs.147 per litre.

Therefore, he urged government reduce high octane petrol price as there was no justification for keeping its price so high.

ICCI President said that most of the electricity in Pakistan was generated from oil-fired power plants and now that the price of oil has come down drastically in the world market, it necessitated proportionate cut in the price of electricity, which will alleviate the hardships of business class, revive industrial and commercial activities besides boosting exports.

He said that Pakistan's economy has been further weakened due to coronavirus issue and the best way to move the economy towards stability was to promote exports.

He said that immediate reduction in the price of electricity in proportion to the reduction in oil prices would lead to reduction in the cost of doing business that would boost business activities, improve exports and revive our economy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Petrol World Electricity Exports Business Agriculture Oil Lead Price Chamber Market Commerce From Government Industry Best Pakistan Oilfields Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

QPR 'appalled' by quick restart for English Champi ..

2 minutes ago

Local LPG price decreased by Rs 24.59 per 11.8-kg ..

2 minutes ago

Warehouse of substandard soft drinks sealed

2 minutes ago

Official facing NAB reference dies of heart attack ..

2 minutes ago

Some schools reopen in England but debate rages ab ..

14 minutes ago

PTI believes in revival of drama industry: Faisal ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.