Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry observers solidarity with people of IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry observed Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

For this purpose, a ceremony was held at ICCI, while a rally was also taken out led by Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari to express solidarity with Kashmiri people that ended at Chamber House.

Addressing the ceremony, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) strongly condemned the India's illegal action against Jammu & Kashmir on August 5, last year by revoking the articles 370 and 35A of its constitution and termed it an illegal move to abolish the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said the aggressive approach of current Indian leadership was the biggest stumbling block in achieving sustainable economic development in South Asia as the Indian move had put the peace and stability of the region at stake by depriving the people of IIOJ&K of their right to self-determination.

He emphasized that the resolution of 73-year old Kashmir dispute in line with the UNSC resolutions was the key to bring economic progress and prosperity to this region.

He said without resolving the burning issue of Kashmir, South Asia would not be able to unlock its actual economic potential for improving and uplifting the living standard of its people.

He appreciated the government's move to unveil a new political map of Pakistan, which showed Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as part of Pakistan and said the business community fully supported this initiative.

He also lauded the efforts of armed forces of Pakistan for defending the country and said that business community would always stand with them for the defence of our beloved country.Speaking at the occasion, Zafar Bakhtawari, Convener, ICCI Kashmir Cause Sub-Committee said India had unleashed massive human rights abuses as Kashmiris had been under military siege since the last one year.

He said that the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has already produced two reports pointing out serious human rights violations by India in IIOJ&K and urged that international community to play its role for the right of self-determination to Kashmiri people.