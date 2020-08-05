UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Observers Solidarity With People Of IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 08:09 PM

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry observers solidarity with people of IIOJK

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry observed Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry observed Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

For this purpose, a ceremony was held at ICCI, while a rally was also taken out led by Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari to express solidarity with Kashmiri people that ended at Chamber House.

Addressing the ceremony, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) strongly condemned the India's illegal action against Jammu & Kashmir on August 5, last year by revoking the articles 370 and 35A of its constitution and termed it an illegal move to abolish the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said the aggressive approach of current Indian leadership was the biggest stumbling block in achieving sustainable economic development in South Asia as the Indian move had put the peace and stability of the region at stake by depriving the people of IIOJ&K of their right to self-determination.

He emphasized that the resolution of 73-year old Kashmir dispute in line with the UNSC resolutions was the key to bring economic progress and prosperity to this region.

He said without resolving the burning issue of Kashmir, South Asia would not be able to unlock its actual economic potential for improving and uplifting the living standard of its people.

He appreciated the government's move to unveil a new political map of Pakistan, which showed Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as part of Pakistan and said the business community fully supported this initiative.

He also lauded the efforts of armed forces of Pakistan for defending the country and said that business community would always stand with them for the defence of our beloved country.Speaking at the occasion, Zafar Bakhtawari, Convener, ICCI Kashmir Cause Sub-Committee said India had unleashed massive human rights abuses as Kashmiris had been under military siege since the last one year.

He said that the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has already produced two reports pointing out serious human rights violations by India in IIOJ&K and urged that international community to play its role for the right of self-determination to Kashmiri people.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Resolution United Nations Business Jammu Progress Chamber August Commerce Government Industry Asia

Recent Stories

Samsung Note 20: Get Ready for productivity, gamin ..

6 minutes ago

Omar Ghobash to lead next SBA online book club con ..

10 minutes ago

Samsung Tab S7: A new normal

21 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: A New Note for difficult t ..

23 minutes ago

Senate reiterates rejection of India's August 5 ac ..

15 minutes ago

India can't silence Kashmiris voices through brute ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.