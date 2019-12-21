Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry organizes World Digital Trade Summit

UrduPoint.com
Sat 21st December 2019 | 08:23 PM

The China Pakistan Economic and Business Council (CPEBC) in collaboration with Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry organized the first World Digital Trade Summit in Islamabad, which was attended by Pakistani and Chinese businessmen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :The China Pakistan Economic and Business Council (CPEBC) in collaboration with Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry organized the first World Digital Trade Summit in Islamabad, which was attended by Pakistani and Chinese businessmen.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani was the chief guest, while Senator Mian Muhammad Atiq Sheikh was the co-host. Muhammad Ahmed Waheed President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Saboor Malik President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry and others were present in the summit.

Speaking on the occasion, the president, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said Prime Minister Imran Khan had recently launched "Digital Pakistan Vision" for digitalization of the economy and reiterated that ICCI in collaboration with CPEBC would play role for promoting digital economy in the region.

He said digital economy was the future of Pakistan and it would enable start-up companies and young entrepreneurs to go global.

He said Pakistan had a vast pool of IT professionals and growth of digital economy would create many new avenues for them to grow in digital businesses.

He said Digital Pakistan Vision had been designed for the government and the private sector to work towards a digitally progressive and inclusive country and assured that business community would fully support government in realizing goal of digital economy.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Chairman Senate and Senator Mian Muhammad Atiq Sheikh said the government was determined to overcome any resistance in the way of digitalization of the economy and assured that the government would facilitate the private sector in promoting digital businesses that would ultimately lead to make Pakistan a digital economy.

On the occasion, Pakistani and Chinese business community signed different MoUs for collaboration to establish JVs and investment, especially in digital businesses.

