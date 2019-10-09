Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President assures industrialists of mitigating their issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Muhammad Ahmed Waheed President appealed to the government to establish a new Industrial Zone in the federal capital in consultation with ICCI to promote investment and industrialization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Muhammad Ahmed Waheed President appealed to the government to establish a new Industrial Zone in the Federal capital in consultation with ICCI to promote investment and industrialization. He also requested the Chairman CDA to upgrade industrial building byelaws to facilitate the growth of industrial activities.

He assured the ICCI's cooperate in resolving key issues of local industry.

In a meeting with a delegation of Islamabad Industrial Association led by its Senior Vice President Mirza Muhammad Ali during its visit to the Chamber here Wednesday, the President, ICCI said that being an industrialist, he was fully conversant with the major issues of industry and would play role to mitigate the problems of industrialists.

He said that the existing industrial areas in Islamabad have no more space to set up new industrial units in Islamabad.

During the meeting, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed highlighted the key issues of local industry. Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President and Sai fur Rahman Vice President ICCI were also present at the occasion.

Speaking at the occasion, Mirza Muhammad Ali, Senior Vice President, Islamabad Industrial Association highlighted the major issues of the Islamabad Industrial Areas and said that CDA and MCI were not focusing on the development of the Industrial Areas due to which street lights were not working, footpaths were broken while the condition of sewerage and sanitation was miserable. He said that the tussle between CDA and MCI has increased the problems of industries.

He said that local industrial units were already facing many problems while CDA and MCI have increased tax rates on them which have enhanced the difficulties for industrial sector.

He called upon the CDA and MCI to rationalize heavy taxes on industries and take remedial measures for resolving other key issues of industrial units in order to facilitate the growth and promotion of local industry. He said promotion of industry would bring multiple benefits to the economy as it would create new jobs, improve tax revenue and increase exports.