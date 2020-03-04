UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry President For Promoting Strong Business Linkages Between Pakistan, Hungary

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 07:17 PM

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president for promoting strong business linkages between Pakistan, Hungary

Embassy of Hungary Commercial Counsellor Dr Istvan GRAFJODI Wednesday asked the Pakistani companies to improve the quality and focus on promoting branding of their products

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Embassy of Hungary Commercial Counsellor Dr Istvan GRAFJODI Wednesday asked the Pakistani companies to improve the quality and focus on promoting branding of their products.

He said this during a visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI). He held meeting with President Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, Senior Vice President Tahir Abbasi, Vice President Saif ur Rehman and members of business community to discuss prospects for further improving bilateral trade and economic relations between Hungary and Pakistan.

Dr Istvan GRADJODI said a delegation of Hungary was visiting Pakistan from March 25, that would attend a business forum at Lahore.

He said he would explore the possibility of arranging a meeting of said delegation with ICCI members.

He said Hungary was quite strong in many sectors including automobile, energy, agriculture, health, IT, water waste management and Pakistan could achieve beneficial results for its economy by enhancing cooperation with his country in these areas.

Speaking on the occasion, ICCI president Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said Pakistan needed latest technology and machinery to improve its agricultural productivity and added Hungary's cooperation in this field with Pakistan would help in promoting our agriculture sector.

He said bilateral trade between Pakistan and Hungary was not reflective of the actual potential of Pakistan and Hungary and stressed that both countries should focus on promoting strong business linkages between their private sectors to further improve trade ties.

ICCI Senior Vice President Tahir Abbasi, Vice President Saif ur Rehman Khan and others also spoke at the occasion and shared ideas for further improving bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Hungary.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

