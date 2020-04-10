UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Starts Food Provision For COVID-19 Affected Families

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 07:47 PM

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has started distribution of free food items among Covid-19 affected poor people from its Corona Relief Camp

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has started distribution of free food items among Covid-19 affected poor people from its Corona Relief Camp.

The relief package was comprised of flour, rice, lentils and other food items, said a press release issued by ICCI on Friday.

For this purpose, a ceremony was held at ICCI in which Mirza Shahzad Akbar Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior graced the occasion as chief guest.

Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan Inspector General Police Islamabad and Hamza Shafqaat Deputy Commissioner Islamabad were also present at this occasion.

Speaking the gathering, Mirza Shehzad Akbar, SAPM on Accountability and Interior lauded the initiative of ICCI for distributing free food items among the poor families.

He said that business community had always demonstrated great generosity and cooperated with the government in coping with trying time.

He said that the government strategy was to control the spread of Covid-19 and to save business activities from destruction as well.

He said that the government opened the construction industry and its allied industries and stressed that business community should fully abide SOPs to save their own lives and lives of their workers.

He said that the government was considering to address the issues of importers, hotel industry and other affected businesses.

He said the providing relief in rents and utility bills to business community was also under consideration.

He said that Covid-19 was a life changing pandemic and we all have to take extra precautionary measures to control its spread.

He hoped that ICCI would continue to provide free food items to poor people to complement the efforts of the government for protection of these people.

Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan, IG Islamabad said that taking care of poor people in these testing times was the responsibility of all of us.

He assured that Islamabad Police would fully cooperate with ICCI in distributing ration among poor families without any disturbance.

He said that Islamabad Police has cooperated in distribution ration among 8000 persons and would continue to play its role for this purpose. He also thanked D.Watson and Shaheen Chemists for providing protective equipment to Islamabad Police including masks, sanitizers, gloves etc.

In his welcome address, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce amd Industry said that business community always played frontline role in every crisis and would also play role to reduce the difficulties of poor people due to lockdown caused by Covid-19.

He said that ICCI in collaboration with ICT Administration and Islamabad Police would distribute ration at the doorsteps of poor families in Islamabad.

He said that initially, ICCI Corona Relief Camp would provide free food items to 1000 families while later on more families would be provided ration so that poor people may not face shortage of food items.

Mian Akram Farid, Chairman Founder Group said that industrialists were ready to take all precautionary measures for their workers and government should gradually allow industries to start operations.

He said that industrialists have paid salaries of their workers for the month of March, but if industries remained closed, it would be difficult for them to pay their more salaries.

