Fri 05th June 2020 | 07:16 PM

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry team meets CDA chairman, discusses traders' problems

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority Chairman Amir Ahmed Ali Friday said that on the demand of business community several development projects have been included in the forthcoming budget.

He stated this while talking to Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry who called on Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed and apprised them of the problems facing the business community.

Former ICCI senior vice president Khalid Chaudhry was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, CDA Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed said that on the demand of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, several development projects have been included in the forthcoming budget, including development of various markets, expansion of Expressways, Rawal Chowk extension, 10th Avenue, Industrial Areas and Kahuta Triangle development works.

He said that efforts would be made to solve the problems of traders and industrialists on priority basis.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that CDA board had approved amendments in industrial building by-laws many years ago but the same have not been implemented and urged that this issue should be resolved soon.

He said that for the last four years, no development work was done in markets and industrial areas due to which the business community was facing many problems, but hoped that CDA would allocate more funds for development of markets and industrial areas in its budget.

ICCI president said that the lease renewal issues in I-9, I-10 industrial areas and commercial centres were pending since long and emphasized that they should be resolved to facilitate business community.

He invited Amir Ali Ahmed to inaugurate the Facilitation Desk of ICT Administration established at ICCI as Chief Commissioner, which he accepted. Both sides also discussed many issues of mutual interest to facilitate the business community.�

