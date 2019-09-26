UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry To Move IHC Against Upto 300% Increase In Property Tax

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 08:58 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has decided to move the Islamabad High Court against up to 300 percent increase in property tax on commercial and residential properties in Islamabad by the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) as it is against the set procedure and was totally unjustified.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal, President ICCI, in a statement here said the MCI has made increase of up to 300 percent in property tax on commercial and residential properties in the Federal capital while CDA was sending its tax notices, which was quite strange. He said when CDA was contacted about the increase in property tax, it informed that Mayor of Islamabad has made the said increase.

He said due to the tussle of powers between CDA and MCI, citizens of Islamabad were badly suffering.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal said business community was cooperating with the government on tax matters, but some government organizations were taking measures to harass the businessmen.

He said a meeting of traders' leaders of Islamabad would soon be called on the issue of property tax to take a consensus future course of action against this matter.

He appealed to the Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Chairman CDA Amer Ali Ahmed to issue orders for the immediate withdrawal of increase in property tax, otherwise business community would be left with no other option except to launch a strong protest against this issue.

