Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Urges Govt To Resolve Ghee Industry Issues

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 08:13 PM

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges govt to resolve ghee industry issues

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Muhammad Ahmed Waheed on Monday said the ghee industry was playing an important role in meeting the needs of common man

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Muhammad Ahmed Waheed on Monday said the ghee industry was playing an important role in meeting the needs of common man.

He urged the government to focus on resolving the key issues of ghee industry that would facilitate the growth of business activities and provide relief to the common man.

He said this while talking to Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association Chairman Atif Ikram Sheikh, who visited the Chamber House to congratulate him on his election as ICCI president.

Speaking on the occasion, Atif Ikram Sheikh said the ghee industry was paying cumulative tax of around 30%, including 17% general sales tax, Rs10,500 per ton duty and 5% income tax, which was high.

Moreover, due to implementation of new axle load regime, transport fair for the industry had also gone up significantly, he added.

He said that Pakistan Standard Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) was developing standards for ghee industry while provincial food authorities were also now introducing their own standards due to which it was difficult for ghee and cooking oil industry to meet the standards of all authorities.

Atif Ikram Sheikh urged the government in consultation with Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association should take measures to resolve the major hurdles in the way of ghee and cooking oil industry so that this industry could play more effective role in the economic development of the country and people could also avail its products at affordable prices.

