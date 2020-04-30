UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Urges To Make More Conducive Policies For Well-being, Welfare Of Labour Force

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges to make more conducive policies for well-being, welfare of labour force

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Thursday urged the government to make conducive labour policies in order to improve the living standards of labour class as better working conditions for labour would accelerate the pace of economic activities and boost the growth of economy of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Thursday urged the government to make conducive labour policies in order to improve the living standards of labour class as better working conditions for labour would accelerate the pace of economic activities and boost the growth of economy of the country.

ICCI President Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said the economic progress and development achieved by Pakistan so far was due to the relentless efforts of our labour class, which was essential constituent of our economy.

He stressed that the government should make more conducive policies for their well-being and welfare of labour force.

He said the Labour Day reminded the government that it should take better care of labour class and take strong measures to improve their living standards.

He said private sector was playing its positive role for improving the conditions of labour as many industries in Islamabad had constructed labour colonies to provide labourers proper housing besides contributing to meet their medical and educational needs.

However, he urged that the government to make new policies to provide labour class better housing, medical and education facilities.

The ICCI president said labour class was facing great problems these days in Pakistan due to COVID-19 pandemic as businesses and industrial units were closed and large number of daily wagers had lost their source of income.

He said industrialists were providing them food and wages, however, without opening industries, it was difficult to help them on long-term basis.

Waheed said the government had taken good decision by opening construction industry in the country as this industry absorbs a large number of labourers.

However, he said construction related industries in Islamabad including steel had not been opened as yet nor standard operating procedures (SOPs) for construction sector had been finalized.

He emphasized that the SOPs for construction activities should be finalized as soon as possible and all construction related industries including steel, marble and others should be opened in the Federal capital that would provide employment to idle labour and contribute in reducing their financial difficulties.

