Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges to abolish CNIC conditions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The business community Tuesday urged the government to abolish the mandatory CNIC condition for transactions of Rs 50,000 and above in the next budget as it had created lot of problems for them in running business activities smoothly.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) said that government had made mandatory for citizens to show CNIC on making purchases of Rs 50,000 and above from a sales tax registered person, but this condition has proved quite problematic.

He said that keeping in view the current difficult conditions for businesses caused by the COVID-19, the government should either completely abolish CNIC condition or increase the limit of transactions for showing CNIC from Rs 50,000 to Rs 200,000 that would provide sufficient relief to businessmen.

He said that the impact of the pandemic had caused huge losses to businessmen due to which, they were fighting for their survival. This situation that government should come up with more relief measures to the business community in the next budget so that they could be able to revive business activities.

He said that in the prevailing circumstances, it would not be possible for government to broaden tax base and stressed that instead of putting more burden on existing taxpayers, the government should facilitate them through budgetary measures that would also improve tax revenue for the government.

� The ICCI president urged the government to defer random audit of taxpayers for next few years and accept their tax returns as they had been submitted.

He said that those cases selected for random audit should also be deferred and their tax returns should be accepted.

He said that at a time when businessmen were struggling to keep their businesses in running mode, the government should take strong measures to create conducive environment for business activities instead of focusing on improving tax revenue.

He said that tax revenue was directly linked with growth of businesses and promoting businesses should be the first priority of government that would automatically improve its tax revenue as well.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said that the current taxation system was quite complicated and cumbersome that was encouraging tax evasion instead of promoting tax culture.

He urged the government to focus on developing a fair, transparent, business friendly and easy for compliance tax regime that should play role in boosting business activities instead of burdening existing taxpayers with more taxes.